DETROIT, Mich. -- Inside Ford Field on Sunday, Detroit Lions fans experienced something that hadn't happened there in over a full calendar year: a win.

First-year Lions coach Dan Campbell will no longer have to field questions about a winless season, as Detroit upset Minnesota 29-27 for its first regular-season win since Dec. 6, 2020, behind a walk-off touchdown catch by rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from Jared Goff as time expired.

It also marked the Lions' first victory at home since Nov. 15, 2020.

Even without their dynamic running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder), the Lions were playing inspired football on the heels of the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School, where four teenagers were killed by a fellow student. The school is located a little more than 30 miles outside of Detroit. The Lions honored the victims with a moment of silence ahead of the kickoff, while also wearing T-shirts and helmet decals as a tribute.

At halftime, the Lions held their largest lead of the season after going up 20-6 and ended their drought of going 10 straight games of being held under 20 points. Quarterback Jared Goff controlled the offense, going 25-for-41 with 296 passing yards and three touchdowns.

"Those guys are on our minds. We want to represent them on Sunday," Lions coach Dan Campbell said during Friday's practice. "I know there will be a group of those students and kids and people that have been affected that will be watching this game. Right now, that's the best way to help them."

Detroit (1-10-1) also snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Vikings, dating back to 2017.