Seahawks stun 49ers with 73-yard fake punt touchdown

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks cost themselves a shot at a game-winning drive in their loss to Washington on Monday night when their recovery of a late onside kick was negated by a penalty for illegal formation that didn't affect the play.

Their special teams wasted no time on Sunday getting some redemption for that blunder.

After seemingly going three-and-out on their opening possession against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks called a fake punt that gave upback Travis Homer the direct snap. He raced 73 yards to the end zone to give Seattle a 7-0 lead.

The last NFL touchdown on a fake punt came in 2018, and this was the longest run on fourth down in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Homer, who was questionable for this game because of a calf injury, scored another special-teams touchdown earlier this year when he returned an onside kick attempt against Jacksonville.