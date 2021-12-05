Tyrod Taylor's first pass of the game is initially ruled incomplete, but a challenge determines Colts CB Kenny Moore II picked off the Texans QB in opening seconds. (0:33)

HOUSTON -- After the Texans' 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, head coach David Culley said Tyrod Taylor isn't necessarily the team's starting quarterback when healthy.

"When you don't score any points during a game, you evaluate everything," Culley said.

Culley's admission is a departure from the stance he has taken all season, including less than a week ago when he said Taylor was the team's starter and rookie quarterback Davis Mills would only play "if something happens to Tyrod [Taylor]."

In the third quarter on Sunday, Taylor went to the blue medical tent. On the Texans' next offensive drive he was replaced by Mills. Mills finished the game, completing 6 of 14 passes for 49 yards.

After the game, Culley said Taylor hyperextended his wrist, but a team spokesperson said Taylor was healthy enough to return to the game. The Texans did not make an announcement with an injury update during the game, but trainers were seen looking at Taylor's left wrist.

"He probably could have came back into the game if we needed him to, but I don't know how effective he would have been in throwing the football," Culley said.

Before Taylor was replaced by Mills, he completed 5 of 13 passes for 45 yards. The Texans, who were shut out for the second time this season, fell to 2-10.

Taylor played the first 1 1/2 games of the season for the Texans before injuring his left hamstring against the Cleveland Browns. He was replaced by Mills, who went 0-6 in his six starts while Taylor was on injured reserve.

This season, Taylor has completed 60.7% of his passes for 966 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions.