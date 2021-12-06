Gardner Minshew is fired up to see dad after leading Philadelphia Eagles to victory

Starting in place of an injured Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew II finds Dallas Goedert deep for two touchdowns in the Eagles' win over the Jets. (0:32)

It has been quite an NFL journey for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who added one more chapter to his already fun career book on Sunday.

The 2019 sixth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Washington State became a household name during the 2019 season when he took over the starting role due to an injury to Nick Foles. Minshew led Jacksonville to a 6-6 record and had an impressive rookie season by the time it concluded.

During Minshew's time as starting quarterback for the Jaguars, his swag, mullet and "jorts" were an instant hit among fans.

In the 2020 season, Minshew remained the Jaguars' starter until a Week 7 injury sidelined him for seven weeks. He returned to the field in Week 14 -- throwing for 178 yards and a touchdown -- after Mike Glennon was benched in a 31-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. In Week 15, Minshew reprised his starting role again before losing the job to Glennon the following week. Then, in August, Minshew's journey started a new chapter when he was traded to the Eagles.

His latest time to shine came Sunday when Jalen Hurts was sidelined with an injury. In his first start as an Eagle, Minshew went 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns as Philadelphia beat the New York Jets 33-18. His 133.7 passer rating was the highest for an Eagles starter since Foles (141.4) in the 2017 NFC Championship Game.

And the one person who has been there for all of Minshew's NFL career chapters? His father.

He and his father, Flint, shared a sweet moment after Minshew's big Sunday win.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew?



This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

What will be the next chapter in Minshew's NFL career? We can't wait.