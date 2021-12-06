FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will have season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a core-muscle injury, making him the latest high-priced addition whose year ended prematurely.

Davis went into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a question mark because of a previous groin injury, which sidelined him for Week 12. He tried to play through it but failed to finish the game, raising the question of whether he should've rested it another week.

"That's a fair question," coach Robert Saleh said Monday. "He was cleared. [He] went through a lot of different procedures to try to get that ready to roll. It's unfortunate. It just finally gave out on him." The Jets targeted Davis in free agency, signing him to a three-year, $37.5 million contract to be their No. 1 receiver. He got off to a terrific start, catching two touchdowns from rookie Zach Wilson in the season opener, but his production waned.

Davis produced only one 100-yard game and finished with 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns. He had six drops, tied for fourth in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He played only nine games, having missed two with an earlier hip injury.

The Jets (3-9) didn't have much luck with their big-ticket free agents. Defensive end Carl Lawson, who signed for $45 million over three years, ruptured an Achilles in the preseason, ending his season.

Rookie Elijah Moore, who has become the top target in recent weeks, probably will see increased targets. Keelan Cole, poised to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, likely will replace Davis on the outside. Denzel Mims also can play there. The Jets have Jamison Crowder in the slot.

"We love our receiving group," Saleh said.

Another key player on offense, left tackle Mekhi Becton, remains out indefinitely. He underwent knee surgery after Week 1 and was supposed to return in eight weeks, but he's 11 weeks removed from surgery. The Jets have been optimistic about his chances of returning at some point, but Saleh struck an ominous note by declining to give an update on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Jets changed kickers -- again. They signed Eddy Pineiro to replaced Alex Kessman, who was cut Monday after missing two extra points in his NFL debut. Kessman replaced Matt Ammendola, who was released last Saturday after recent struggles. Pineiro, who last kicked for the Chicago Bears in 2019, is the Jets' ninth kicker since 2017.