EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After further visits with team doctors and specialists to have his neck injury evaluated, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is unlikely to play Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones missed Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was injured the previous week in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants (4-8) remain hopeful he won't miss much more time and will return this season.

Mike Glennon started in Jones' place on Sunday, but was diagnosed with a concussion after the contest. That puts newly acquired quarterback Jake Fromm potentially in line to start against the Chargers. It only adds to questions about whether Jones has done enough in his first three professional seasons to convince the Giants -- and potentially a new general manager -- that he is a true franchise quarterback they should build around.

Fromm, a University of Georgia standout, was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad last week. He has never played in an NFL game and could be making his first start 11 days after joining the team.

"It's the beauty of the NFL. It's next man up. Jake is getting his opportunity," said Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was also his teammate at Georgia. "I'm excited for him to get his chance. But like I said, next man up, and we're doing everything to help him."

The Giants also have former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke on their practice squad. He seems to have been immediately jumped by Fromm on the depth chart.

Judge said that Fromm would be next in line this week at practice with Jones and Glennon sidelined. The Giants might still add additional contingencies.

"We're talking internally about a lot of options personnel-wise to see what we can do and build in depth for a multitude of reasons," coach Joe Judge said.

Judge said after the game in Miami that Glennon would remain the starter if healthy while Jones remained sidelined. But Glennon's status is in doubt and might not be decided until late this week.

He's currently in the concussion protocol.

"The optimistic view would be to have [Glennon] ready for the game on Sunday," Judge said during a Monday afternoon conference call from Arizona, where the Giants are practicing this week.

New York is also dealing with COVID-19 issues. Offensive lineman Wes Martin and quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski tested positive on Monday, per Judge.

Martin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. Schuplinski was involved in meetings virtually throughout the day as the Giants try to get Fromm coached up quickly for a potential start.

Having Fromm start would provide some limitations.

"For a guy who has only been in your system for a couple days, you have to go ahead and select more of a menu what he can operate with in a game," Judge said. "That is not always based on what he's capable of with his ability, it's just based on being new in a scheme and system and what he's comfortable going out there and playing aggressively and making the right decisions within."

Fromm has crammed hard since joining the Giants. He stayed after practice on Friday last week and did extra work with Jones there to provide input.

The fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills last year has made a positive first impression.

"He's an intelligent guy. He's demonstrated that already," Judge said. "He has very good poise out there and he has a very good presence. Once thing that is very impressive about this guy is you talk to former teammates of his, like we did before he got in here, most of those Georgia guys, and every single one lit up and said we'd absolutely love to have that guy on the team."

The bar won't be especially high. The Giants failed to score a touchdown on Sunday in Miami. They have one touchdown in the two games since offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was fired.

Glennon went 23-of-44 for 187 yards with an interception against the Dolphins.

Jones has completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.