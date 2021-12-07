Check out what makes Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux one of the smartest players both on and off the field. (3:41)

Star Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is declaring for the NFL draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Thibodeaux will not play in the Ducks' bowl game, a matchup against No. 16 Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, and instead will start preparing for the draft, sources said.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Thibodeaux rated No. 1 overall in his latest Big Board. Fellow ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has him as the No. 2-rated prospect in this year's draft class.

The 6-foot-5 Thibodeaux was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last year after arriving at Oregon as the No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2019. He played 10 games this season -- an ankle injury slowed him up early -- and finished with seven sacks and 49 total tackles.

Thibodeaux was also at the forefront of players' ability to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. He signed a handful of deals, including one with Ebay, another with United Airlines and a six-figure memorabilia deal. He also released an NFT in partnership with Nike founder Phil Knight and sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield that sold for $100 per unit. In September, he launched his own cryptocurrency called $JREAM.

Thibodeaux's early exit came on the same day Mario Cristobal left Oregon to take the head-coaching position at Miami.

