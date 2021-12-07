ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, ending any hope he or the franchise had for his return this season.

Fitzpatrick's return was considered a longshot before this but, with five games remaining, this procedure makes it official. He suffered a hip subluxation in the second quarter of a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on injured reserve.

Fitzpatrick, who underwent an MRI in early November, was still dealing with swelling and pain in the hip and groin area in recent weeks, preventing him from rehabbing to return to football.

Washington signed the 39-year-old to a one-year, $10-million deal in March, hoping his veteran savvy and steady play the previous few years would help. Fitzpatrick, who has played for nine franchises, had hoped to lead a team to the playoffs for the first time as a starter.

In 17 seasons, the former undrafted free agent from Harvard has started 147 games, thrown 223 touchdown passes and 169 interceptions.

His backup, Taylor Heinicke, has helped Washington (6-6) win four consecutive games to put it in position to make the playoffs. Heinicke owns the NFL's fifth-best Total QBR in the past four games. For the season, he has thrown for 2,809 yards 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.