PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger knows playing the Minnesota Vikings on a short week after a physical game against the Baltimore Ravens is going to require little extra help.

"Just have as many people help as you can: chiropractors, masseuses, training staff," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said Tuesday. "Getting in the pools and just doing whatever you can to get yourself ready. Everyone has to do this throughout the year.

"I don't think anybody really likes it except for the NFL and all the money that they make. Players, it's tough. Obviously, the back end of it is the benefit, right? The weekend, some time off. That only really feels good if you get the win. But you've just got to find a way, really."

To balance the team's recovery and preparation, the Steelers are only lightly practicing this week. Tuesday's shortened practice was more like a walkthrough.

"Yeah, so I'll participate fully today," Roethlisberger said. "That's the craziest thing. Typically, I don't even practice until Friday, and now we've got to play on Thursday. So I'll be a full participant [Tuesday] and Thursday."

Roethlisberger, 39, has fought through injuries and COVID-19 this season, dealing with injuries to his pectoral and hip early on. He said Tuesday that his elbow, which was surgically repaired in 2019, feels fine.

"It's my shoulder that hurts more than my elbow," Roethlisberger said. "My elbow feels great, thanks to the doctors. It's just dealing with throwing. Wish someone could keep track; like I've thrown a million throws in my life, so at some point your shoulder starts to wear down a little bit. Just like any quarterback, your arm always hurts a little bit."