Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams needs season-ending surgery for a torn labrum, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Adams suffered the injury in Sunday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll initially referred to the injury as a "sprain" after Sunday's game.

He suffered a similar injury to his left labrum last season but continued to play through the postseason for Seattle.

Adams, 26, has two interceptions and 87 tackles this season. He failed to record a sack.

The veteran recorded 9.5 sacks last season en route to signing a four-year $70 million contract extension in August that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety.

NFL Network first reported that Adams would have the season-ending procedure.