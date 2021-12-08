Justin Fields will return to his starting role at quarterback for the Chicago Bears this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday.

Fields has missed the Bears' past two games with an injury to his ribs but Nagy said Wednesday that the rookie has been medically cleared.

Nagy said that Fields' fractured ribs have fully healed.

This comes down to for him, like I've been saying the whole time, it's a pain deal that we can't really simulate. We go off what he says, we go off what our doctors say. When he's fully cleared like he is, then we're ready to rock and roll. He's the starter when he's healthy and that's where we're at," Nagy said.

Andy Dalton started the past two weeks in place of Fields but injured his nonthrowing hand in last Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which he threw four interceptions.

Nagy said the decision to start Fields wasn't based on Dalton's injury and isn't sure whether Dalton or Nick Foles would be the backup to Fields for Sunday's game.

Fields, the 11th-overall pick in this year's draft, has completed 58.1% of his pass attempts this season, throwing for 1,361 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games. He also ahs rushed for two scores this season.