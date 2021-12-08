CINCINNATI -- An ailing pinkie finger on his throwing hand isn't the only thing eating at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

During his Wednesday news conference, Burrow expressed unhappiness with the number of interceptions he has thrown this season. The second-year quarterback currently leads the NFL with 14.

"That's been something I have been disappointed in this year as far as ones that I can control," Burrow said. "Too many in my opinion."

Last weekend's 41-22 loss to the Chargers was an example of why Burrow has thrown so many interceptions. A potential touchdown throw in the first quarter ended up being a turnover when wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase bobbled a pass that was ultimately picked off.

But he took the blame for the second interception, an end-zone throw for tight end C.J. Uzomah that went to Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

"I was just trying to force it, trying to make a play," Burrow said after the game. "He (Harris) made a good play."

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Burrow ranks third in interceptions per attempt at 3.7%. In Burrow's injury-shortened 2020 season, he had the third-lowest interception rate. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said while some of Burrow's interceptions aren't his fault, the quarterback is also looking to get better.

"The responsibility falls on you ultimately because a lot of people just look at the piece of paper," Taylor said. "But there's also things that he wants to continue to improve on as well. That's just part of playing the position -- being aggressive and balancing that with great decision-making."

Burrow did not throw on Monday as he continues to recover from a dislocated right pinkie that he suffered early in the loss to the Chargers. Burrow said he still expects to play this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.