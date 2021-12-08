METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, two days after Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was placed on the list. However, there were several positives on New Orleans' injury report for a change.

Quarterback Taysom Hill (finger) and running back Alvin Kamara (knee) both practiced fully Wednesday, while left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) also practiced after being designated to return from the injured reserve list.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and linebacker Peter Werner (elbow) did not practice.

The Saints (5-7) needed some good news after a barrage of injuries helped lead to their current five-game losing streak. Kamara has missed the past four games but appears likely to return Sunday at the New York Jets after he returned to practice on a limited basis last week.

Hill and Saints coach Sean Payton also confirmed that the plan is for Hill to start at QB this week despite the mallet finger injury he suffered on the middle finger of his right throwing hand in last Thursday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill acknowledged that it will remain a "work in progress" to find the most effective way to throw the ball with a splint on the finger this week. But he said he felt "pretty comfortable making the throws that I needed to" in Wednesday's practice.

"Any time you have something happen to your throwing hand, it affects things, and certainly I felt it," said Hill, who suffered the injury in the first quarter Thursday and played the rest of the game with a makeshift splint. "It changed throwing motions and what you're used to and everything else. But, look, I managed, and I was able to do what I needed to."

Hill finished 19 of 41 for 264 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions - three of which came while playing catch-up in the fourth quarter. He also ran 11 times for 101 yards despite playing through the pain of a partially torn plantar fascia that he suffered in Week 10.

Saints QB Taysom Hill felt "pretty comfortable making the throws I needed to" in practice Wednesday, but he admitted it will be a "work in progress" to find the way to be most effective throwing with a splint on his middle mallet finger injury. A plus: his foot feels much better. pic.twitter.com/3fVyRmf5CL — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 8, 2021

On another positive note, Hill said his foot feels much better after the extended break between games. Hill also said that he doesn't expect the finger to require surgery after the season and that he will likely wear a splint for around eight weeks.

Davenport has missed the past two games. Ramczyk has missed the past three games. Gardner-Johnson has missed the past four games. And Armstead has missed three of the last four. Werner's injury is a new development.