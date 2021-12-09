HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson, who was tied for the NFL lead in scoring last season with 144 points, has agreed to a four-year contract extension, his agent tweeted Wednesday.

The deal is worth $18.4 million, with $10.2 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It makes Carlson the league's third-highest-paid kicker.

Raiders punter AJ Cole also received a four-year extension Wednesday that will make him one of the league's top-four-paid punters, his agent told NFL Network. Cole is leading the NFL with a 51.1 yards-per-punt average. His 42.8 yards net average ranks seventh.

Carlson, 26, was initially a fifth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 but was cut after two games and missing three of his first four field-goal attempts. The Raiders signed him on Oct. 23 of that season.

With the Raiders, Carlson has made 95 of 108 field-goal attempts, including 12 of 15 from 50 yards or longer, and 120 of 126 point-after attempts. His 104 points scored this season -- 27-30 FGAs, 23-25 PATs -- are tied for third in the NFL with Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay, behind New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (128) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (108).

Carlson's combined 60 field goals the past two seasons are the most in the NFL, while his 92.3% conversion rate over that time frame ranks fourth in the league.