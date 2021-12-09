Veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham is remaining in the AFC South after he was claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Cunningham was waived by the Houston Texans on Wednesday, days after he was inactive for the team's Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts because he was late for a COVID-19 test.

It marked the second time this season Cunningham did not play because he had violated team rules. In Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, he was benched for the first quarter for recurring tardiness.

Adding Cunningham to the roster fills a void at inside linebacker for the Titans as they wait for David Long to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Long has been out since Tennessee's 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Rookie linebacker Monty Rice filled in while Long was out, but Tennessee placed Rice on injured reserve last week.

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans missed the past five games with an ankle injury. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said the Titans missed Evans' physicality against the run. Cunningham brings the same level of aggressiveness toward rushing attacks.

Cunningham, a second-round pick by the Texans in 2017, signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension with Houston in 2020. He went on to have his best season in 2020, setting career highs and leading the NFL in both total tackles (164) and solo tackles (106).

The linebacker has 67 tackles and one forced fumble this season.

ESPN's Turron Davenport and Sarah Barshop and The Associated Press contributed to this report.