Vikings' Dalvin Cook scores twice, gains 153 yards rushing in first half vs. Steelers

MINNEAPOLIS - In his first game back since dislocating his shoulder in San Francisco two weeks ago, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had the best first half of his career as he topped 100 yards rushing with a 29-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He later added a seven-yard score as the Vikings' ground game dominated.

With the Vikings just outside of Pittsburgh's red zone with 10:02 to play in the second quarter, Cook took a handoff from Kirk Cousins and ran 29 yards down Minnesota's sideline -- untouched -- into the end zone to help his team jump out to a 16-0 lead. The Vikings led 23-0 after Cook's second score.

Five of Cook's rushes went for at least 15 yards, the most in a game in his career and the most by any player in the first half over the last 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It was the most rushing yards in a first half against the Steelers since at least 2000.

Cook rushed 14 times for 153 yards in the first half, averaging 10.9 yards per carry.