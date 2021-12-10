MINNEAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt was ruled out of Thursday night's 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at halftime with a groin injury.

Watt sustained the injury midway through the first half and was initially questionable to return.

In Sunday's close win against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt racked up 3.5 sacks, but against the Vikings, he had only one quarterback hit and one assist on a tackle. Watt leads the league with 16 sacks.

Watt missed time earlier this season with a groin injury sustained early against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he missed the Bengals game in Week 3 because of the injury. He also missed the Los Angeles Chargers game with a knee and hip injury, but he returned a week later.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith was also ruled out in the third quarter because of a knee injury.