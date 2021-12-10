BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Baltimore after suffering a concussion on the final play of Friday's practice.

Newsome fell and hit his head on the play, resulting in the concussion, according to a team spokesperson. Newsome, a first-round pick out of Northwestern earlier this year, has been a starter for the Browns all season. Greedy Williams is expected to take his place in the starting lineup.

The Browns already were going to be without three other starters for Sunday: tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan, who all went on the COVID-19 list this week.