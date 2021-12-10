The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated cornerback Richard Sherman off injured reserve Friday, just two days after beginning his 21-day practice window.

The move clears the way for Sherman, who suffered a calf injury during warm-ups prior to the Week 10 game vs. Washington, to return on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Sherman signed with the Bucs in Week 4 and saw action in three games before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 at the Philadelphia Eagles. He has yet to play since, with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery to his credit.

As of Friday afternoon, Jamel Dean, the Bucs' third corner behind Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, and receiver Jaelon Darden, were still in the concussion protocol.

Davis, the team's top corner, returned last week for the first time since suffered a torn quadriceps muscle in Week 4.

Sherman has been assisting the coaching staff and has also been cross-training at safety given the Bucs' shortage of available personnel at the position. Starter Jordan Whitehead will miss his second straight game after suffering a calf injury in practice last week, while Mike Edwards has two more games until his suspension wraps up.

Arians said Sherman's handled the transition well.

"Yeah, I would hope so. He's smart, he's a DB, so it's not that hard," Arians said. "It's just making the calls and checks and motions. Hopefully he doesn't have to play safety in this game."