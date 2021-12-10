The Los Angeles Chargers expect to have wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. available for Sunday's game, barring any late developments, coach Brandon Staley said Friday.

Both players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday as close contacts and had been deemed "day-to-day" by Staley. Leading receiver Keenan Allen, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants.

Allen is the team's leading receiver with 86 receptions and 929 yards, while Williams is second with 854 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

Harris, in his 11th season, has two tackles and one interception for the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles (7-5) is in second place in the AFC West standings and holding the AFC's second wild-card spot.