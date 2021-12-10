TUCSON, Ariz. -- The New York Giants will at least have their backup quarterback available on Sunday after Mike Glennon cleared the concussion protocol. He is expected to start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"If he's cleared and he's at the game, Mike will start," coach Joe Judge said earlier Friday.

Glennon is starting because Daniel Jones was officially ruled out for the second consecutive week. Hardly a surprise considering he has not been cleared for contact.

The Giants (4-8) are preparing Jones to return this season, even though there are no guarantees. But they remain hopeful he will be cleared sometime in the final four weeks, a source told ESPN this week.

Glennon took most of the first-team reps the past two days at practice. Jake Fromm, signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad just last week, would have started if Glennon wasn't cleared.

Judge said earlier Friday that Glennon was "on track" to clear the protocol. That allowed the Giants to plan as if he was going to play. Glennon was a full participant at practice on Friday.

While the news on Glennon was positive, it was less encouraging on rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He was ruled out with an oblique injury. But the Giants should have running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (ribs) and Sterling Shepard (quad) in the lineup.

Barkley was not given an injury designation despite being limited at practice this week. Golladay and Shepard are questionable for the contest, but the expectation is they play against the Chargers.

Shepard has missed the past four games. Golladay was in and out of last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins after hurting his ribs. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Barkley admitted again his ankle might be a problem for the remainder of the season, but it's not anything that will keep him from playing.

"It's like I said before when I first came back, it's nagging," the fourth-year running back said. "If you ever know anyone that had an ankle sprain and you go on through the season with it, it just nags here and there.

"That's not the reason ... I'm not going to make excuses why I haven't been performing at a high level. I don't believe that's the reason."

Barkley is expected to have a big role on Sunday against Los Angeles' 31st-ranked run defense. That should help take the pressure off a Giants passing attack that has struggled to put points on the board. The Giants have thrown just 11 touchdown passes this season, fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Glennon was originally listed as questionable until he received final clearance from an independent neurologist Friday afternoon in Tucson, where the Giants are spending the week between games against the Dolphins and Chargers. He no longer carries any injury designation.

Glennon went 23-of-44 passing for 187 yards with no touchdown passes and an interception last week in Miami.