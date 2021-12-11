NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans intend to activate Julio Jones from injured reserve Saturday so he can play in their Week 14 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team source confirmed to ESPN.

The veteran wide receiver has dealt with a hamstring injury since Week 3 and missed two games before returning in Week 6. Jones tweaked the hamstring during practice last month and was placed on injured reserve.

Jones last played in Tennessee's 28-16 Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans designated Jones to return to practice from IR on Monday. Jones immediately went to work with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

"It has been a little while since we threw/caught together," Tannehill said on Wednesday. "These practice reps will be huge. We got some practice reps on Monday which was nice. Excited to see him back out here making plays and looking good running."

Jones gradually progressed to full speed during the week of practice leading up to the game. He'll be on a snap count against Jacksonville.

For the season, Jones has caught 21 passes for 336 yards.

NFL Network earlier reported that Jones would be activated Saturday.