The Washington Football Team lost another key defensive player to the COVID-19 list on the eve of a pivotal game vs. the first-place Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive end James Smith-Williams, who has started the past four games, was placed on the COVID list and will miss Sunday's game vs. Dallas. Washington also placed corner Darryl Roberts on the COVID list.

Roberts is considered a close contact, meaning he could return for next week's game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith-Williams has tested positive, per source.

Earlier in the week, defensive end Montez Sweat was placed on the list. Sweat was expected to be activated off injured reserve for Sunday, but he'll now miss next week's game at Philadelphia as well. Washington hopes to get safety/linebacker Landon Collins back from a sprained right foot that caused him to miss last week's win at Las Vegas. Linebacker Jamin Davis and running back J.D. McKissic both are questionable with concussions.

If Smith-Williams is vaccinated -- he routinely does media interviews without a mask -- then he could return once he receives two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

His loss is pivotal considering Washington also has been playing without end Chase Young, out for the season with a torn ACL. Smith-Williams was considered their No. 3 end at the start of the season. He's not a dynamic end, but uses strength to be effective, especially vs. the run. Casey Toohill has started his only three NFL games the past three weeks at right end.

Daniel Wise has played the past two games as a backup end. Washington also has rookies Shaka Toney and William Bradley-King and Bunmi Rotimi. Only Toohill has starting experience among this group.

Washington also placed offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer on the injured reserve list with an injured left ankle.