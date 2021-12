San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play on Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as questionable because of a groin injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

San Francisco, however, will be shorthanded in the secondary.

With the 49ers placing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve and Dontae Johnson not being with the team in Cincinnati, they will be without two cornerbacks who would have started Sunday.