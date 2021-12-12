Ryan Clark argues that despite missing players due to COVID-19, Justin Herbert will lead the Chargers to victory vs. the Giants on Sunday. (0:56)

Can Herbert keep the Chargers on the right track to the playoffs? (0:56)

New York Giants wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard are expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Golladay and Shepard are both listed as questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Golladay is nursing a rib injury, while Shepard has an injured quad.

While Golladay and Shepard are likely to take the field for the Giants, rookie receiver Kadarius Toney has already been ruled out and will miss his third straight game with an oblique injury.

Mike Glennon, who cleared concussion protocol Friday, will start at quarterback for the second straight week in place of Daniel Jones.