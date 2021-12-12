Joe Brady, who was fired last Sunday as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator, already has heard from multiple NFL teams, a source told ESPN.

Brady prefers to continue coaching in the NFL, and the expectation is that he will stay in the league next season, according to sources.

Brady could return to coaching in college, where he helped launch his career as the passing game coordinator at LSU during the Tigers' 2019 national championship season.

But one source told ESPN that although it's "not impossible, it is improbable" that Brady heads back to the college ranks in 2022.

Just under a year ago, Brady was landing interviews for head coaching jobs with the Jets, Eagles and Falcons -- where he was a finalist before Atlanta ultimately hired Arthur Smith.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule did not specify why he fired Brady, saying the decision was "in the best interest of us moving forward." Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will replace Brady as Carolina's offensive coordinator, starting Sunday against the Falcons.

The Panthers enter Sunday ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in average scoring offense. They were 21st and 24th in those categories, respectively, last season in Brady's first year with the team.