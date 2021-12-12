KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders without starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, whose brother was killed Friday night in Louisiana.

Sneed has played more snaps this season (714) than any other Chiefs defensive player.

The Chiefs will get back No. 3 cornerback Rashad Fenton, who injured his knee in a Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys and did not play in last week's game against the Denver Broncos. He was listed as questionable to play Sunday in the final injury report of the week.

The Chiefs have two former first-round draft picks, Mike Hughes and DeAndre Baker, in line for more playing time in Sneed's absence. They also have Josh Jackson, a former second-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, who was elevated off the practice squad and will be in uniform Sunday.