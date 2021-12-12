NFL Week 14 fashion: 'Tis the season to stay warm and look good

As the holiday season gets even closer, players around the league are gearing up to break out those festive 'fits in preparation for the end of 2021.

But before we get to the fashion, let's note the impact of this important Sunday of games as the 2021 NFL playoffs get closer and closer every day.

Can the Buffalo Bills get back on track on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or will Tom Brady have something to say about that? The Tennessee Titans -- another team that looked nearly unbeatable as the season started -- are also looking to stop a two-game slide. Can the Washington Football Team continue its unexpected season turnaround and win five straight when the NFC East foe Dallas Cowboys come to town?

Despite those lingering questions, one thing we know for sure is that players are dressed for the occasion. From plaid to fancy jackets to rare shoes, players are closing out the year in style.

Jacket envy

From perfect plaids to Burberry looks, winter is in full effect across the league.

Back home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/XSLYgY99ar — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021

don't say it...@AyyyeeeMoFox understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/8AXiUgK8CL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 12, 2021

Nothing like an AFC West rivalry. pic.twitter.com/xsnXrH741h — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 12, 2021

A rare find

The Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" was released Saturday, and New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant was able to get his hands on them. We are jealous.

.@GeorgeFant74 got the Cool Grey 11s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vmmyZXj5da — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 12, 2021

Paying homage

Sometimes the easiest thing to wear is someone else's look. Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson rocked former Tennessee Titans great Chris Johnson's jersey. And New York Giants safety Julian Love threw on a throwback tee with Lawrence Taylor on it. Flawlessly easy.

Nice shirt J Love 😎 pic.twitter.com/Y21agFEF8I — New York Giants (@Giants) December 12, 2021

Spidey senses

Excited for the new Spider-Man movie? By the look of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's cleats, he definitely is.