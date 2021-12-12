Atlanta Falcons' Mykal Walker snags pick-six against Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mykal Walker may not get a ton of playing time for the Atlanta Falcons, but Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers, he made his limited snaps at linebacker count in a big way.

Walker stepped in front of a Cam Newton pass intended for Ameer Abdullah in the middle of the field, while Newton was being blitzed, and picked off the pass. He then returned it 66 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

It was a great read on the play by Walker, who has often been stuck behind Deion Jones and Foyesad Oluokun for playing time with Atlanta.

It was the second straight game a member of Atlanta's front seven made an interception return for a touchdown. Last week, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson returned a Tom Brady pass for a score.

First career interception? A PICK SIX 😏



