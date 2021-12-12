CLEVELAND -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room early in the second quarter Sunday, the latest injury in a season filled with them for Baltimore.

Jackson was ruled out before the start of the third quarter with a right ankle injury. With his arms draped around trainers, he couldn't put any weight on his right leg when he came out of the medical tent and got onto the cart in the second quarter.

Tyler Huntley, who led the Ravens to a victory in Chicago three weeks ago, has replaced Jackson. The Ravens were trailing 10-0 when Jackson left the game.

On the first play of the second quarter, Jackson was hurt after throwing a pass when Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dove at the back of the quarterback's lower right leg. Jackson immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his ankle.

Last week, Jackson rolled the right ankle when he stepped on the yard marker after a run out of bounds. He had the ankle taped during the week.

This has been a rough stretch for Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, who had been picked off in his past four games (eight total interceptions). He was 4-of-4 for 17 yards Sunday before leaving the game.

The Ravens (8-4), who lead the AFC North by one game, have been hit hard by injuries. Baltimore has placed 23 players on injured reserve at some point this season.