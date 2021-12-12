CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett made history, as well as put the Cleveland Browns in command over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with just one play.

With 57 seconds left in the first half and Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by an ankle injury, Garrett sacked backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, forcing a fumble. Garrett then scooped up the ball and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown for the first score of his career.

The sack gave Garrett the Browns single-season record for sacks in a season with 15, propelling him past Reggie Camp, who had 14 in 1984. The defensive touchdown also gave Cleveland a 24-3 lead. After a Justin Tucker field goal, the Browns led 24-6 at the half.