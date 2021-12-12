LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion in the third quarter.

McLaurin was hurt on a deep pass down the left sideline with 13 minutes remaining in the quarter. He tried to outjump two Dallas defenders for a pass and hit the ground hard.

He stayed down on the field for a minute before slowly getting up and walking to the bench. Shortly thereafter he headed to the locker room.

McLaurin finished with no catches in a game for the first time in his three-year career. He was targeted just four times.

McLaurin is Washington's leading pass catcher for the season with 61 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns. If he has to miss time, it would be a crucial blow to Washington's offense for next week's game at Philadelphia.

Washington played without third-down back J.D. McKissic (concussion) the past two games. Tight end Logan Thomas is out for the year with a knee injury. It has also lost three centers to injuries this season.

Adam Humphries is Washington's second-leading receiver with 29 catches.