LANDOVER, Md. -- Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins was ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Washington Football Team for throwing a punch.

Washington defensive end William Bradley-King pushed Dak Prescott as the quarterback was making a throw near the sideline, and Collins let him know of his displeasure. So did running back Ezekiel Elliott, but Collins bull-rushed Bradley-King, who was a practice squad call-up and eventually threw a punch.

Collins is the second Cowboy to be ejected from a game in the last three games. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was tossed from the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders after a dustup following a punt.

A year ago at FedEx Field, the Cowboys were criticized for not standing up for quarterback Andy Dalton, who took a cheap shot from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who hit the quarterback as he was sliding to the ground. Bostic was thrown out of the game, but no offensive player stood up for Dalton.

Collins, who did not play last year because of hip surgery, made sure that did not happen to Prescott.

But his timing hurt, as left tackle Tyron Smith was already out of the game with a left ankle injury. The Cowboys are using Terence Steele at right tackle for Collins and Ty Nsekhe at left tackle for Smith, who is questionable to return.

Smith missed three games earlier this season because of a left ankle injury.