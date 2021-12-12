TAMPA, Fla. -- In what Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady called the Buccaneers' "biggest game of the year" against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl winner overtook Drew Brees for the most pass completions in NFL history.

Brady, throwing off-balance, heaved it to wide receiver Mike Evans for a 20-yard completion at the Buffalo 3-yard line just before halftime to secure the record. That set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette to give the Buccaneers a 24-3 lead. The record was then announced at Raymond James Stadium, drawing a standing ovation and applause from teammates.

Heading into Sunday, Brady needed 18 completions to pass Brees (who held the NFL record with 7,142) and add to his list of career milestones.

Earlier this season, in an emotional return to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots, whom the Bucs defeated 19-17, Brady overtook Brees' NFL record for career passing yards (80,358). He also already holds the NFL record of 695 touchdown passes.

Brady also matched his personal season record of 21 touchdowns at home with a 13-yard pass to the corner of the end zone to a leaping Evans, who was also on the receiving end of Brady's record-setting pass at New England and his 600th career touchdown pass.

While Brady was able to cross the achievement off the list, the Bucs' NFC South title crowning will have to wait at least another week. They needed the New Orleans Saints to lose to the New York Jets on Sunday in addition to the Atlanta Falcons defeating the Carolina Panthers, but the Saints won.