CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a back injury in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Hendrickson went down with 1:07 remaining in the first half. After the medical cart was initially brought out for Hendrickson, he walked off the field under his own power and directly went to the locker room.

Hendrickson had a significant outing despite the injury. He tallied a sack on the 49ers' first drive of the game, giving him a sack in nine straight contests and extending his franchise record.

Coming into the game, Hendrickson was sixth in the league with 11.5 total sacks and was 11th in the league in pass rush win rate among edge rushers, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Hendrickson is in his first season with the Bengals. He signed a four-year deal in the offseason worth $60 million to bolster a team that finished last in the NFL with 17 sacks.