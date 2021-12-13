Lamar Jackson comes up limping with an ankle injury after the first play of the second quarter and is carted off to the locker room. (0:41)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not ruled out against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, a day after he sprained his right ankle in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

"The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "So, we'll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he'll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. That's where we're at."

Jackson sprained his right ankle in Cleveland on Sunday and left the stadium in a protective boot. He has never missed a game due to an injury in his four-year NFL career.

Harbaugh said Jackson did not suffer a high-ankle sprain, "which is good news."

"We'll just have to see what it is from there, and how he feels this week going forward," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens (8-5) lead the AFC North by one game and are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak in over a year (Weeks 10 to 12 last season). Baltimore plays host to the NFC North-leading Packers (10-3) on Sunday.

If Jackson is unable to play, Huntley would make his second NFL start. Huntley, 23, who went undrafted out of Utah in 2020, has completed 58-of-85 passes (68.2%) for 528 yards this season, throwing one touchdown and one interception. He nearly rallied the Ravens to a franchise-record comeback on Sunday.

Jackson was injured on the first play of the second quarter, when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dove at the quarterback's lower right leg after he had thrown a pass. Jackson immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his ankle.

Since taking over as the Ravens starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season, Jackson has only been sidelined three times. He has missed two games because of illness and was held out of the 2019 season finale after Baltimore had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Before the injury, Jackson was mired in the biggest slump of his career. Over his last four games, Jackson had thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions for a 33.4 Total QBR (which ranks 25th in the NFL over that span).