MIAMI -- The Dolphins will place all three of their running backs on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after at least two positive tests within the position group.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed each tested positive for the virus, coach Brian Flores confirmed Monday, and were both placed on the reserve list this past weekend. While Flores said he didn't expect those positive results to not be isolated issues, NFL Network reported Phillip Lindsay also tested positive Monday, and a league source confirmed the running back will be placed on the list.

The Dolphins were one of the more fortunate teams in the NFL in terms of dealing with COVID-19; they hadn't dealt with a positive result or close contact since Austin Jackson and Adam Shaheen went on the reserve list in Week 1.

"Per protocol, we test once a week. The guys tested today. We just follow the protocols as we normally do," Flores said shortly before Lindsay's positive result was reported. "But there's no feeling that this is that type of situation. But again, I also don't have a crystal ball here, and with everyone coming off of the bye week and kind of getting away, part of our discussion was being safe and understanding that there is still a pandemic out here. We'll follow the protocols and practice the guys who are here."

Later Monday, the Dolphins also added rookie safety Jevon Holland to the list.

Gaskin is the team's leading rusher with 526 yards and three touchdowns on 154 attempts. He's received at least 15 touches in each of Miami's past seven games. Ahmed is the team's second-leading rusher, turning 54 attempts into 149 yards. The Dolphins recently claimed Lindsay off waivers before their Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers, during which he ran for 42 yards on 12 carries. All three players are vaccinated and would need two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play in Week 15.

Miami currently sits at 6-7 and is on a five-game winning streak. It can bring its win percentage to .500 with a victory over the Jets this weekend, potentially leaving the Dolphins one game out of the AFC's final playoff spot -- a nearly inconceivable position after a seven-game losing streak left them at 1-7 in Week 9. The Dolphins were on a bye last week.

"We took the bye week to recharge the battery. I think guys were excited to be back in here today. I definitely felt that in our meetings this morning," Flores said. "The schedule is the schedule and whatever it is, it is. I don't put too much -- 'I wish it was here or I wish it was there.' It was where it was. We kind of use the bye week to heal up, to do some self-evaluation and we treated this one no differently. It's a little later in the year, but I think we come out of it trying to recharge the battery and we're anxious to get back out there."

But as the Dolphins fight for a playoff position, they may have to do so without Gaskin, Ahmed or Lindsay. Flores said they're hopeful running back Malcolm Brown returns from injured reserve this week. Flores also confirmed the team worked out running back Lamar Miller, who played for the University of Miami and was drafted by the Dolphins in 2012.