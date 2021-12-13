ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team placed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, having his best season, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, putting his availability for Sunday's game at Philadelphia in jeopardy.

Washington also placed three other players on the list -- backup linebacker and special teamer David Mayo, defensive end William Bradley-King and tight end Temarrick Hemingway. The latter two are on the practice squad, though Bradley played three snaps in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Allen tested positive for the virus but, because he has been vaccinated, he only needs two negative tests in a 48-hour span to return.

The NFL had 37 total positive COVID tests Monday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen leads Washington with 7.5 sacks -- one half shy of his career-high -- and has applied consistent pressure. He's also a vocal leader and team captain.

Washington (6-7) might be without a number of key defensive linemen for Sunday's game at Philadelphia (6-7). The WFT placed three defensive ends on the COVID list before Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, including Montez Sweat. But there's a chance all three could return vs. the Eagles.

Defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill were placed on the list Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Because both have been vaccinated, they just need two negative tests in a 48-hour span to return. Both would start Sunday if available.

Because Sweat was unvaccinated he has a minimum 10-day stay on the list. He's eligible to come off the list on Saturday. However, because he has been on injured reserve with a fractured jaw and hasn't played since Oct. 31, it's uncertain if he would be activated.