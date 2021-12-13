FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without left tackle Tyron Smith Sunday against the New York Giants because of an aggravation of a left ankle injury that knocked him out of three games earlier this season.

Smith left in the second half of last week's win against the Washington Football Team.

He has been dealing with bone spurs in his ankle since the Oct. 17 win against the New England Patriots and after the bye week was unable to finish the Oct. 31 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

He was inactive for the next three games in which the offense scored just two touchdowns in losses to the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs wrapped around a 43-3 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Mike McCarthy was not sure how much time Smith would miss but said surgery is not an option. The Cowboys will go with either Terence Steele or Ty Nsekhe at left tackle. That could change if right tackle La'el Collins is suspended for throwing a punch that led to his ejection against Washington.

Smith's absence is not good for a Cowboys offense that has been scuffling in recent weeks. He has missed at least three games in each of the last six seasons. The Cowboys are 14-15 without Smith in the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson tested positive for COVID-19, according to McCarthy, and was placed on the reserve/COVID list. He would need two negative tests separated by 24 hours in order to be able to play vs. the Giants.