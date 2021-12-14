Matthew Stafford is proud of the Rams after a hard-fought win vs. the Cardinals. (0:41)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to Los Angeles on a private jet after producing a positive COVID-19 test, while tight end Tyler Higbee was left to wonder whether he had contracted the coronavirus at all after a series of tests produced differing results.

In the hours leading to kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the Rams were scrambling to make roster moves after Ramsey and Higbee joined three other teammates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making them unavailable to play.

"My initial reaction was, 'You got to be s----ing me,'" Rams coach Sean McVay said about the situation. "You don't replace those kind of guys."

McVay was correct. His key play makers are irreplaceable. But none of that proved to matter by the game's end.

Down four starters on reserve/COVID-19, and after having lost three of their previous four games, the Rams defeated the division-leading Cardinals 30-23 and now sit only a game behind them in the NFC West after splitting the season series.

The Rams improved to 9-4, while the Cardinals fell to 10-3.

"We're playing good," said defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who had three sacks and a tipped pass. "We ain't arrived. We still got to do things to get us in a great position that we want to be in."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns as the 13th-year pro ended a three-game losing streak on Monday Night Football.

"I felt good about it," Stafford said about his performance. "There were some things that you obviously want back... but I felt like we managed the game really well."

Cooper Kupp caught 13 passes for a game-high 123 yards and a touchdown and leads all receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns -- an accomplishment achieved by only three players since the merger (Steve Smith, Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe), according to ESPN Stats and Information research.

Four games into his tenure with the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. continued to ingratiate himself with the offense after catching his third touchdown pass in as many games, marking the first time since 2015 that the eighth-year pro has recorded a touchdown reception in three straight games.

"It's just great to be having fun," Beckham said. "This is big kids at heart who love football."

Beckham finished with six catches for 77 yards and second-year receiver Van Jefferson caught 2 passes for 58 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown reception.

On defense, in an effort led by Donald who had a sack on the first and last plays of the game, linebacker Ernest Jones and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd each intercepted a pass from quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished 32-of-49 for 383 yards. The Rams converted both takeaways into touchdowns.

"This was a must win," Floyd said. "Our backs were against the wall."

The Rams were as shorthanded as they've been all season due to the coronavirus, which caused five players in total to miss Monday's game.

"It was definitely shocking," Donald said about Ramsey and Higbee's late placement on the reserve/COVID list. "Jalen sent a text to me, I told him we was going to hold it down for him."

"Wish I could be out there tonight," Ramsey wrote on his Instagram page before the game. "I'm pissed off but Go Rams tho regardless! (I feel fine/normal)..."

Running back Darrell Henderson was placed on the COVID list on Saturday, followed by right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon on Sunday.

Sony Michel started in Henderson's absence and rushed for 79 yards on 20 carries, and reserve tackle Joe Noteboom started in Havenstein's absence.

The Rams now return to Los Angeles where they will play the 5-8 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.