EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants will again be without quarterback Daniel Jones this week against the Dallas Cowboys because of a neck injury, a source told ESPN.

Jones underwent his weekly round of tests on Monday and was not cleared for contact. The injury did not worsen, but the images still prompted the medical professionals involved to err on the side of caution.

The Athletic was the first to report Jones was expected to miss this week's game.

Mike Glennon is likely to start again in Jones' place. Recently acquired quarterback Jake Fromm could also see some action.

Jones still has a chance to return this season but at some point the Giants will have to decide if the risk is worth the reward. They only have three games remaining after this week and are out of playoff contention with a 4-9 record.

Meanwhile, there is optimism internally that defensive lineman Leonard Williams could return this season (maybe as early as this week) after suffering an arm injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a source. Initial fears of a serious injury were dispelled during tests on Monday.

Williams has never missed a game for injury in his career.

Jones has missed the past two games, both losses, because of a neck injury suffered in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last month. Glennon started in his place, throwing for 191 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 37-21 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

But Jones has been remaining in playing shape despite not being cleared for contact. He went through an extensive pre-game workout Sunday in Los Angeles.

This has been the awkward part of the situation. Jones has been able to do everything -- running full speed, rolling out, throwing across the field -- without limitations. He just hasn't been able to play on Sundays because he was not cleared for contact.

The Giants and Jones have been hopeful that he could get cleared, but also couldn't say with any certainty that he would be back at some point this season. There has been nothing since the injury that indicated the strain had gotten worse.

"I have nothing negative, nothing [I'm] less optimistic about if that makes sense," coach Joe Judge said earlier Monday. "I have no information that tells me anything is going in a different direction. So we're waiting eagerly like you guys are to hear what the doctors say and see where it is for this week."

Jones, 24, has completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. It's not exactly what the Giants or their young quarterback were hoping for this season.

This was supposed to be the year that Jones made that substantial leap. It's his third professional season after being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, and the Giants added weapons in hope of building an explosive offense around him.

It just hasn't worked out. The offensive line has struggled to pass protect, the team's top playmakers haven't been able to stay healthy and Jones' performance has, at times, been uneven.

The Giants even fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett last month and added to Freddie Kitchens' responsibilities. That gave Jones his third different play-caller in his first three years in the NFL.