KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will practice on Tuesday without star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is headed for the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Andy Reid suggested Jones could still play in Thursday night's game for first place in the AFC West against the Los Angeles Chargers. A vaccinated player could play in a game according to NFL policy if he is symptom-free and tests negative twice 24 hours apart.

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the COVID list on Monday.

Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu cited pressuring quarterback Justin Herbert as the defensive key to beating the Chargers. Jones leads the Chiefs in sacks with seven.

"The only guy you can really compare him to is probably Aaron Donald,'' Mathieu said. "You talk about inside dominance. It's going to be a big challenge for us to replace him.''

Reid said cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was on his way back to Kansas City, although he wouldn't practice on Tuesday. Sneed missed Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders to return home to Louisiana after the death of his brother.

"I think it will be good for him to be around his teammates,'' Reid said. "They care a lot about him. I think that will help him.''

Mathieu said he's stayed in touch with Sneed and received a text message from him on Tuesday.

"He told me he loved me,'' Mathieu said. "For me, that was all I needed to hear. He's dealing with a lot right now but football means a lot to him.

"I think he has some motivation going forward.''

T'Qarontarion Harrison, who was largely responsible for raising Sneed as a child, was killed during an incident Friday. Police in Minden, Louisiana, say a woman, Angela Washington, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

