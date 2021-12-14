Rex Ryan doubts the Browns' chances to have success with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback. (1:11)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including four offensive starters in Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defensive end Takk McKinley, punt returner JoJo Natson, backup guard Drew Forbes and reserve tight end Ross Travis also were placed on the list.

All eight players are vaccinated, a source told ESPN.

After Tuesday's round of testing, the Browns were placed in enhanced mitigation protocols by the league, meaning all meetings will be conducted virtually. The Browns had a walk-through practice scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Starting tight end David Njoku and linebacker Anthony Walker were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and missed Sunday's 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens. They still have yet to be activated.

Faced with a short turnaround this week, the Browns now could be without several key players for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vaccinated players can return only after producing two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must sit a minimum of 10 days.

Landry and Hooper lead the Browns with 38 and 33 receptions this season, respectively. They both had touchdown catches in the win over Baltimore.

Last month, Teller signed a four-year extension with the Browns worth $56.8 million. Wills, Cleveland's first-round pick last year, has been a starter at left tackle the last two seasons.

Cleveland (7-6) is fighting for a playoff spot, with the Browns having a 38.1% chance to make the postseason per ESPN's Football Power Index.