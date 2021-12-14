Matthew Stafford is proud of the Rams after a hard-fought win vs. the Cardinals. (0:41)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and eight other players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the team announced.

In addition to Beckham, defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back JuJu Hughes, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and safety Jordan Fuller were added to the list, while defensive end Jonah Williams and defensive back Tyler Hall were also added as practice squad members.

Further, tight end Tyler Higbee was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, confirming that Higbee missed a 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football because of a false-positive test.

Beckham caught a touchdown pass and had six catches for 77 yards in the Rams' victory, while Fuller, Burgess and Hopkins also played key roles.

With an ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that the team's practice facility was closed and all work would be done remotely for two days, with the remainder of the work week to be determined.

"We're in intensive protocols," McVay said. "This has definitely been the most uniquely challenging situation we've dealt with with COVID over the last two years, no doubt about it, specific to our team the amount of people that are affected, both players and staff."

The Rams are one of seven NFL teams in enhanced mitigation protocols, along with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Football Team.

The nine players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday join four who were placed on it over the past three days, including running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and cornerback Dont'e Deayon.

"The scary thing about all this to me is every single person is vaccinated that we're talking about," McVay said. "That's the thing that's the most concerning about all of this is that everybody has done exactly what they could. I trusted these guys have taken the right precautionary measures ... Now you're adding a lot of layers to this situation that we thought we were past and that's the thing that I think is the most mind-numbing about it all for me."

The Rams (9-4) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.