TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are waiting for a second opinion on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' injured leg before they know whether he'll be available to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"I won't know until he gets back from that second opinion," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Hopkins suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and had an MRI on Tuesday. With 1:13 remaining in the game, Hopkins went up to try to catch a pass between two Rams defenders in the end zone and both defenders came down on top of his legs.

He rolled over on his knees in pain and didn't play for the remainder of the game.

Hopkins missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.