BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is "feeling good" after injuring his left foot in last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His status for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers has not been announced with the team waiting to see how he progresses in practice this week, but Allen said Wednesday that the soreness is "quite a bit better" than earlier in the week.

"Obviously, we gotta a few more days, we got to rehab and obviously, I'd love to play," Allen said. "I guess we'll have to reevaluate some things in a couple of days, but as of right now, feels pretty good and fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do, getting work on it around the clock."

Coach Sean McDermott said that Allen's injury is a left foot sprain and that he would be limited in the team's walk-through practice.

"We just have to really take it one day at a time because, No. 1, I'm not a doctor," McDermott said. "I just rely on what (head athletic trainer) Nate (Breske) and our training staff gives me ... from a medical standpoint."

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky took the snaps that Allen did not. The other quarterback on the Bills roster is Davis Webb, who is on the practice squad.

Allen suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the 33-27 overtime loss, however, he did not miss a snap. He finished with his third career 100-yard rushing game, in addition to a career-high 54 passing attempts. Allen has not missed a start due to injury since his rookie season in 2018.

Buffalo is sitting at 7-6 and entering a crucial four-game stretch to end the season that features three of the four remaining games at home in a tight AFC race. The only road game left is against the New England Patriots in Week 16. With five 7-6 teams in the AFC, the Bills have little wiggle room, especially considering the team's 5-5 conference record.

"Obviously, I want whatever is the best opportunity for our team to win the football game," Allen said. "But if I can go, I'm gonna go."