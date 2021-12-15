Marcus Spears and Dan Graziano break down the significance of the Rams' win over the Cardinals. (2:24)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Hopkins is seeking a second opinion with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. It is still uncertain whether Hopkins will need surgery.

Hopkins suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and had an MRI on Tuesday. With 1:13 remaining in the game, Hopkins went up to try to catch a pass between two Rams defenders in the end zone and both defenders came down on top of his legs.

He rolled over on his knees in pain and didn't play for the remainder of the game.

Hopkins missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

He leads the Cardinals (10-3) with eight touchdown receptions this season, his second with the franchise, which acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans last year.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection also has 42 receptions and 572 receiving yards this season.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.