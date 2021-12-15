PHILADELPHIA -- With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' availability for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team in question, he and Gardner Minshew are splitting first-team reps to start the week.

Hurts, who suffered a left ankle sprain on Nov. 28 against the New York Giants, is "trending upwards," according to coach Nick Sirianni. However, Sirianni expressed uncertainty as to whether he would be available to play versus Washington.

"I don't know exactly what's going to happen, just like I didn't know last week exactly what was going to happen," said Sirianni, explaining why he divvied up the snaps between Hurts and Minshew at Wednesday's walkthrough. Hurts was officially listed as a limited participant on the team's injury report. "You want to make sure that you're covered if one guy can't play. So that's it."

Hurts missed Philadelphia's Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets. Minshew played well in his place, going 20-of-25 for 242 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a 33-18 win.

The Eagles are coming off their bye week. Asked after the Jets game whether Hurts would be available when they resumed play, Sirianni responded, "I would think so."

But this week has started the same way as Week 13, with the two QBs splitting mental reps during Wednesday's walkthrough. Minshew took the bulk of the reps during practice Thursday and Friday that week before eventually getting the start.

Hurts is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, according to the NFL Network, which can have a recovery time of up to four weeks. He was officially listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report.

"It's been a day-by-day thing," Hurts said. "Coming in here every day, doing everything in my power to make myself available for my team. That's been my mindset, that's still my mindset. Trying to be available for the team."

Hurts, 23, has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He's completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,435 yards with 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions while adding 695 yards and eight TDs on the ground.

Sunday's game against Washington is pivotal, as both teams enter with a 6-7 record and are competing for the final NFC wild-card spot.