          Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady signs NIL deals with college athletes for new apparel line

          10:44 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          Tom Brady is doling out name, image and likeness deals for college athletes with his new apparel line, Brady.

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on social media that he's partnering with Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara; Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of Tigers head coach Deion Sanders; Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, among nine total athletes who signed.

          Brady's new clothing line is launching Jan. 12, 2022, and the first release will focus on training wear and casual clothing.

          College athletes have been able to profit off of their name, image and likeness since the end of June, and are able to endorse products, companies and services such as Brady's apparel.