Tom Brady is doling out name, image and likeness deals for college athletes with his new apparel line, Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on social media that he's partnering with Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara; Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of Tigers head coach Deion Sanders; Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, among nine total athletes who signed.

I'm proud to partner with our lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the first @bradybrand campaign launching on January 12th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ZiJdPmMXwD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2021

Brady's new clothing line is launching Jan. 12, 2022, and the first release will focus on training wear and casual clothing.

College athletes have been able to profit off of their name, image and likeness since the end of June, and are able to endorse products, companies and services such as Brady's apparel.