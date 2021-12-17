THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Outside linebacker Von Miller is among nine players who the Los Angeles Rams added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.

The Rams have now placed 25 players, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and four other starters, on the list since Saturday.

A team official told reporters that the team held virtual meetings and had no on-field activity Thursday as it awaited test results.

Offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr, defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr, offensive guard Bobby Evans, outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, linebacker Troy Reeder, linebacker Christian Rozeboom and practice squad defensive backs Jake Gervase and Kareem Orr were the other players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

The Rams (9-4), one game behind the first-place Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West, are scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams have been in contact with the NFL to discuss options for the game, according to a team official.

Coming off a 30-23 victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the Rams entered intensive COVID-19 protcols and shut down their team facility.

"This has definitely been the most uniquely challenging situation we've dealt with with COVID over the last two years, no doubt about it, specific to our team the amount of people that are affected, both players and staff," Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week.